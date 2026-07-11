Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his silence following the release of abducted pupils and teachers of the Oriire community in Oyo State. Onanuga, in a statement posted on his X handle on Saturday, July 11,…...

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his silence following the release of abducted pupils and teachers of the Oriire community in Oyo State.

Onanuga, in a statement posted on his X handle on Saturday, July 11, accused Atiku of failing to acknowledge the efforts of the Tinubu administration and security agencies after the victims regained their freedom.

The presidential aide said the former vice president had previously raised the abduction as a political issue but did not commend the government or security personnel involved in securing the release of the victims.

“Almost 18 hours after the Oriire pupils and their teachers regained their freedom, Atiku Abubakar has not deemed it fit to rejoice with the Tinubu Federal Government, the security agencies and the traumatised victims,” Onanuga wrote.

He alleged that Atiku had repeatedly used the incident as a campaign issue since the abduction occurred 57 days earlier.

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“Previously, he weaponised the kidnap as a campaign issue several times since it happened 57 days ago. Now that the abductees are out, all is quiet on Atiku’s internet lane. No comment. No words of praise,” he stated.

Onanuga further suggested that Atiku might be waiting for negative developments to criticise the administration.

“Maybe the veteran presidential runner is waiting for some bad news to attack the Tinubu administration,” he added.

The presidential spokesperson also praised Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for reacting to the development, although he noted that Obi did not directly commend President Tinubu.

“Kudos to Peter Obi: at least he has spoken and called for thanksgiving without commending the commander-in-chief,” Onanuga said.

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TVC News had earlier reported that the Oriire pupils and their teachers were released after spending weeks in captivity, with security agencies credited for their role in securing their freedom.