An online investment platform known as National Reading Culture (NRC) has collapsed, leaving thousands of investors unable to access their funds and reportedly resulting in the loss of billions of naira. The platform, which promised users opportunities to earn money through online activities and investment packages, suddenly became inaccessible, preventing…...

An online investment platform known as National Reading Culture (NRC) has collapsed, leaving thousands of investors unable to access their funds and reportedly resulting in the loss of billions of naira.

The platform, which promised users opportunities to earn money through online activities and investment packages, suddenly became inaccessible, preventing investors from withdrawing their funds.

Investigations showed that NRC operated by attracting users with promises of high returns within a short period, a model commonly associated with fraudulent investment schemes.

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Users were reportedly encouraged to complete simple tasks such as reading articles, clicking links and referring new members in exchange for earnings. The platform also introduced investment tiers that required participants to deposit money in order to unlock higher daily profits.

However, after gaining a large user base, the platform eventually shut down, with operators allegedly disappearing alongside investors’ funds.

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Some investors who spoke about the development expressed frustration over the loss of their savings, saying they were unable to recover their money after the website stopped functioning.

The collapse of NRC follows a pattern seen in several online investment schemes where users are attracted with unrealistic profit promises before the platforms become inaccessible.

Nigerians have always been warned to exercise caution when investing in platforms that guarantee unusually high returns within a short period and to verify the legitimacy of investment opportunities before committing funds.