The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Akinteye Babatunde, has announced that the disbursement of students' upkeep allowances under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) will resume next week following the completion of an upgrade of the payment platform....

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Akinteye Babatunde, has announced that the disbursement of students’ upkeep allowances under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) will resume next week following the completion of an upgrade of the payment platform.

Akinteye gave the assurance in a statement posted on his official X handle on Saturday, July 11, saying the technical issues that delayed payments had been resolved.

According to him, eligible students will begin receiving their upkeep allowances between Monday and Friday next week, including all outstanding payments owed to them.

“I am pleased to finally assure all Nigerian students that the ongoing upgrade of the NELFUND payment platform has been completed,” the NANS President wrote.

He added that “the disbursement of students’ upkeep allowances will commence between Monday and Friday next week. Beneficiaries will receive all outstanding payments, covering every month they are owed up to the present.”

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The NANS President thanked Nigerian students for their patience during the delay and reaffirmed the association’s commitment to ensuring that students receive their entitlements without further disruptions.

“I appreciate the patience, understanding, and cooperation of Nigerian students throughout this period. We remain committed to engaging all relevant stakeholders to ensure the timely and seamless disbursement of students’ entitlements,” he said.