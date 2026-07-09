The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has published a list of 43 tertiary institutions yet to refund students who had earlier paid their tuition fees before the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) disbursed tuition payments on their behalf. The list, released by NANS President Babatunde Akinteye, popularly known as…...

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has published a list of 43 tertiary institutions yet to refund students who had earlier paid their tuition fees before the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) disbursed tuition payments on their behalf.

The list, released by NANS President Babatunde Akinteye, popularly known as BABTEE, said the affected institutions had already received tuition payments from NELFUND for eligible students but had yet to refund those who made payments prior to the intervention.

According to the student body, the publication of the list is aimed at promoting transparency and accountability while ensuring that affected students receive their refunds without further delay.

“This list is intended to promote transparency, accountability and to ensure that affected students receive the refunds due to them without further delay,” the statement read.

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Among the institutions listed are Adamawa State University, Mubi; Federal Polytechnic Mubi; Federal College of Education, Yola; Kaduna State Polytechnic; Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa; Federal University, Dutsin-Ma; University of Uyo; Yobe State University; Federal University, Lafia; Modibbo Adama University; Nasarawa State University, Keffi; Plateau State University, Bokkos; Federal Polytechnic Bauchi; Imo State University, Owerri; Lagos State University of Education, Ijanikin; University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; University of Ilesa; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba; Delta State University, Abraka; Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; Ekiti State University; Federal University Oye-Ekiti; University of Calabar; Rivers State University; Ignatius Ajuru University of Education; and Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic.