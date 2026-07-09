Inspector‑General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening international policing cooperation to promote global peace, security, and sustainable development. He made the remarks at the Fifth United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit in New York. The two‑day summit brought together ministers, inspectors‑general, chiefs of police, and…...

Inspector‑General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening international policing cooperation to promote global peace, security, and sustainable development.

He made the remarks at the Fifth United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit in New York.

The two‑day summit brought together ministers, inspectors‑general, chiefs of police, and senior representatives of regional policing organisations from across the world.

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The high‑level meeting focused on strengthening peace, security, and development through enhanced collaboration between national police services and United Nations policing.

Nigeria’s participation underscores its continued commitment to global peacekeeping efforts and partnerships aimed at improving law enforcement and enhancing international security.