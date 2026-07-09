The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has sympathised with victims of the recent flooding across several parts of Lagos State, urging policyholders whose insured properties were affected to promptly notify their insurers and begin the claims process. In a statement issued on Thursday by the Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association,…...

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has sympathised with victims of the recent flooding across several parts of Lagos State, urging policyholders whose insured properties were affected to promptly notify their insurers and begin the claims process.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu the association expressed condolences to individuals, families and businesses that suffered losses following the persistent heavy rainfall recorded in recent days.

The NIA said it stands in solidarity with victims who lost lives, homes, vehicles, businesses and other valuable assets to the floods.

While stressing the need for proper environmental sanitation, responsible waste disposal and regular clearing of drainage channels to reduce flooding, the Association noted that natural disasters could still occur despite preventive efforts.

It said the incident highlights the importance of insurance as a vital financial safety net for individuals and businesses.

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“The Association therefore urges all policyholders whose insured properties or businesses have been affected by the flooding to promptly notify their insurance companies, insurance brokers, or insurance agents and commence the claims process without delay,” the statement read.

It added that early notification and the submission of relevant supporting documents would help speed up the assessment and settlement of valid claims.

The NIA assured policyholders that its member companies remain committed to handling genuine claims professionally and settling them promptly in line with the terms of their insurance policies.

The Association also encouraged policyholders seeking guidance on claims procedures to contact their insurance companies, brokers, agents or the NIA for assistance.

Reaffirming the role of insurance in mitigating the impact of disasters, the Association said insurance remains an essential pillar of economic resilience, enabling individuals, families and businesses to recover more quickly from unforeseen losses.

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It added that with climate-related events such as flooding becoming more frequent, adequate insurance coverage remains one of the most effective safeguards against financial disruption.