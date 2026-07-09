The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has congratulated the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members on the successful completion of their national service, urging them to remain worthy ambassadors of the scheme and apply the skills acquired during service to become entrepreneurs…...

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has congratulated the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members on the successful completion of their national service, urging them to remain worthy ambassadors of the scheme and apply the skills acquired during service to become entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

Nafiu gave the charge in his farewell message to the outgoing corps members, published on the NYSC’s official Facebook page on Thursday, July 9.

The NYSC Director-General commended the corps members for their dedication, patriotism and contributions to national development throughout their service year.

He said their commitment at their various Places of Primary Assignment made a positive impact on host communities and reflected the core objectives of the NYSC Scheme.

“Your commitment, diligence, and patriotism have greatly contributed to our nation’s development. Through your selfless efforts at your Places of Primary Assignment, you have brought positive change to communities and truly embodied the spirit of nation-building,” he said.

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Nafiu encouraged the outgoing corps members to uphold the values of discipline, unity and selfless service as they begin a new phase of their lives.

He urged them to continue representing the NYSC with honour and integrity wherever they find themselves.

“Continue to be worthy ambassadors of the NYSC. Uphold the ideals of the Scheme wherever life takes you, and let your conduct always reflect honour and integrity,” he stated.

The NYSC boss also advised the corps members to leverage the knowledge and practical experience gained through the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to build successful careers and create employment opportunities.

“Furthermore, I urge you to apply the knowledge and experience gained from the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme. By doing so, you can become successful entrepreneurs and future employers.”

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He also appealed to the outgoing corps members to remain committed to national unity and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development.

“Remain steadfast in your belief in one Nigeria. Remember, building a better nation requires the dedication and contribution of every citizen. Let us, therefore, continue to work together in unity, hope, and determination for a brighter future for our country.”

Reaffirming the scheme’s enduring slogan, Nafiu concluded: “Nigeria is ours; Nigeria we serve.”

He wished the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members success in their future endeavours as they exit the one-year national service programme.