The Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has clarified that the Federal Government has not approved any new fabric or design for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform, following reports of Adire to replace the NYSC Khaki following his appearance on Channels Television on Thursday....

The Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has clarified that the Federal Government has not approved any new fabric or design for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform, following reports of Adire to replace the NYSC Khaki following his appearance on Channels Television on Thursday.

In a statement posted on his verified X account on Thursday, Olawande said his references to Adire and Ankara during the interview were merely examples of proposals being considered as part of ongoing consultations on reforms to the NYSC scheme.

“For the avoidance of doubt, yes, I mentioned Adire during the discussion. I also mentioned Ankara. My intention was simply to cite examples of some of the proposals that have been put forward in the course of our consultations,” he said.

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The minister stressed that no particular fabric has been adopted or approved to replace the current NYSC uniform, adding that the government is evaluating options based on professional appearance, national identity, durability, functionality, cost-effectiveness, and the promotion of national pride.

“No final decision has been taken on the fabric or design,” Olawande stated.

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He explained that any eventual decision would emerge from extensive stakeholder consultations and would be guided by what best serves the interests of the NYSC and the nation.

Olawande also urged Nigerians not to allow discussions about the corps uniform to overshadow the broader objectives of the ongoing NYSC reforms, which he said are aimed at making the scheme more relevant to current realities.

According to the minister, the reforms seek to improve youth employability, promote entrepreneurship, strengthen national integration, enhance service delivery, and ease the transition from education to productive careers.

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“While conversations around the uniform are understandable, they should not overshadow the far-reaching reforms aimed at empowering millions of Nigerian youths and positioning the NYSC as a stronger platform for national development,” he said.

The minister thanked Nigerians for their feedback and assured the public that all proposals under consideration would be carefully evaluated in the best interest of the country.

https://x.com/i/status/2072705968543047773

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TVC News Online reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved reforms to the NYSC Act to enable implementation. Under the new reforms, the scheme will be led operationally by a civilian administrator, while the military continues to provide security support for corps members nationwide.

The Federal Government said the overhaul is aimed at repositioning NYSC into a skills-based, productivity-focused youth development platform aligned with the government’s broader economic ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.