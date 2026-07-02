The Federal Government’s infrastructure development agenda received a major boost on Thursday as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-Central), Dr. Abiodun Essiet, commended the flag-off of the 700-kilometre Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe–Biu–Maiduguri Superhighway. Dr. Essiet congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the commencement of the landmark road project,…...

The Federal Government’s infrastructure development agenda received a major boost on Thursday as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-Central), Dr. Abiodun Essiet, commended the flag-off of the 700-kilometre Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe–Biu–Maiduguri Superhighway.

Dr. Essiet congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the commencement of the landmark road project, describing it as a significant milestone in the implementation of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to her, the superhighway is a strategic infrastructure project that will transform transportation and economic activities across the North-Central and North-Eastern regions of the country. She noted that the road corridor will enhance regional connectivity, facilitate the seamless movement of people and goods, and strengthen economic integration among the states along the route.

Essiet stated that the project is expected to stimulate trade and commerce by opening up new opportunities for businesses, farmers, transport operators and investors. She added that improved road infrastructure would help reduce travel time, lower transportation costs and increase access to markets for agricultural and commercial products.

The presidential aide further highlighted the potential of the project to create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities during both the construction and operational phases, thereby contributing to economic growth and livelihoods across the affected communities.

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She also emphasised the security benefits of the highway, noting that improved road networks often support faster response times for security agencies and enhance access to previously underserved areas.

Dr. Essiet praised the Minister of Works, David Umahi, for his commitment to delivering critical infrastructure projects across the country. She described the minister’s efforts as a reflection of the Federal Government’s determination to modernize Nigeria’s road network and promote balanced national development.

According to her, the superhighway project demonstrates the administration’s commitment to inclusive development, national unity and shared prosperity by ensuring that strategic infrastructure investments reach all parts of the country.

She expressed confidence that the successful completion of the highway would accelerate socio-economic development, improve the quality of life of citizens and further strengthen the bonds between communities across the northern regions.

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Essiet therefore urged residents and stakeholders along the project corridor to support the initiative, stressing that its long-term benefits would extend beyond transportation to encompass economic growth, social integration and national development.

The Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe–Biu–Maiduguri Superhighway is one of the major road projects being undertaken by the Federal Government as part of ongoing efforts to expand critical infrastructure and drive sustainable development across Nigeria.