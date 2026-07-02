The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has described the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration as unmatched in Nigeria's recent history, urging members of the City Boy Movement to intensify efforts to publicise the administration's scorecard at the grassroots....

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has described the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as unmatched in Nigeria’s recent history, urging members of the City Boy Movement to intensify efforts to publicise the administration’s scorecard at the grassroots.

Akume made the remarks on Thursday while receiving a delegation of the City Boy Movement, led by its Director-General, Oluwatosin Shoga, in Abuja.

The SGF said the Tinubu administration inherited significant economic challenges but had recorded remarkable progress within a short period through the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

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He cited the completion of several previously abandoned road projects, including sections of the Abuja-Kaduna corridor, and disclosed that more roads, universities, schools, power projects and dams across the country’s six geopolitical zones were awaiting commissioning.

Akume also highlighted the recovery of Nigeria’s foreign reserves, saying the administration had rebuilt them from near depletion to almost 50 billion dollars.

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“This government has, within a very short period, regenerated our reserves from virtually zero to close to 50 billion dollars. That is a record that has not been witnessed in many decades,” he said.

He urged members of the City Boy Movement to deepen grassroots sensitisation on the administration’s policies and achievements.

“You have a responsibility to help tell Nigerians what this government is doing.

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Many people only need access to factual information. Take the message to the grassroots so that citizens can appreciate the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Akume said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, described Akume as one of President Tinubu’s most loyal supporters, saying his contributions to the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda had been significant.

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In his remarks, Shoga sought the support of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in expanding public awareness of the administration’s achievements through grassroots mobilisation.

He said the City Boy Movement had evolved into one of Nigeria’s largest youth-driven political and civic mobilisation platforms, focused on informing, engaging and empowering young Nigerians while strengthening the relationship between government and citizens.

According to him, the movement has already carried out grassroots engagements in several states, including Benue, and is embarking on a nationwide mobilisation campaign to promote greater public understanding of the Tinubu administration’s reforms and policies.

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Shoga also conveyed the goodwill of the movement’s patron, Seyi Tinubu, and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda.