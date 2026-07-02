President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to transform the region from a market for imported goods into a production-driven economy, saying deeper industrialisation and stronger regional value chains are critical to the bloc's future....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to transform the region from a market for imported goods into a production-driven economy, saying deeper industrialisation and stronger regional value chains are critical to the bloc’s future.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, Tinubu said the landmark building symbolised a renewed commitment to regional integration, peace, industrialisation and shared prosperity across West Africa.

The President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, described the new complex, known as the “Eye of Africa”, as a testament to the resilience of the regional bloc and its founding ideals.

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“Today marks not only the inauguration of an impressive landmark, but the renewal of a covenant, our covenant with the ideals of regional integration, solidarity and shared prosperity,” he said.

Tinubu noted that ECOWAS had earned global respect through its achievements in peace-building, democratic governance, economic cooperation and the free movement of people, goods and services.

However, he warned that the region continues to face significant challenges, including terrorism, violent extremism, economic vulnerability, food insecurity, climate change, public health threats and the growing expectations of its youthful population.

He stressed that the next phase of integration must focus on economic transformation rather than rhetoric.

“The hour has come to transform our regional market into a regional production base. Our integration must increasingly be driven by what we produce rather than by what we consume, for a Community that consumes what it does not make will forever live at the mercy of the goodwill of others,” the President said.

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Tinubu said the bloc must prioritise industrialisation, innovation, manufacturing, investment and expanded intra-regional trade to strengthen its economy.

Addressing the recent withdrawal of three member states from ECOWAS, he said regional integration had evolved beyond economic cooperation to become essential for collective security, political stability, sustainable development and the welfare of citizens.

He maintained that the organisation should keep its doors open to countries that had exited, urging renewed dialogue, stronger solidarity and shared responsibility among member states.

The President commended Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio, Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for providing steady leadership during a challenging period.

He also praised the ECOWAS Commission for delivering the headquarters project and expressed appreciation to the Government of China for financing the complex, as well as the construction firm, consultants and other stakeholders involved in its delivery.

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Tinubu said he hoped every decision taken in the new headquarters would advance peace, unity, prosperity and dignity across West Africa.

In his remarks, President Bio said the inauguration offered member states an opportunity to renew their commitment to the 450 million people of the sub-region and strengthen ECOWAS as a more effective regional institution.

He thanked Nigeria for its consistent financial and political support to the bloc, describing the country as “a great anchor” of ECOWAS, while also acknowledging China’s donation of the headquarters building.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, described the new headquarters as a symbol of regional partnership and integration, expressing gratitude to China for its support.

Touray said the commission remained committed to ensuring the facility serves as a centre for regional transformation, coordination and social stability.

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Also speaking, China’s Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Yu Dunhai, said the project reflected China’s enduring commitment to Africa’s integration and strengthened cooperation with the region.

He said future relations between China and ECOWAS would continue to be based on mutual trust and practical cooperation aimed at supporting Africa’s development aspirations.