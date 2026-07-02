The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has condemned the recent terrorist attack on Government Day Secondary School in Lassa Town, Borno State, describing the abduction of students and teachers as a crime against humanity and calling for more decisive action to end terrorism in Nigeria....

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has condemned the recent terrorist attack on Government Day Secondary School in Lassa Town, Borno State, describing the abduction of students and teachers as a crime against humanity and calling for more decisive action to end terrorism in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Council, led by its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, expressed outrage over Monday’s attack on the school in Askira Uba Local Government Area, during which a teacher was killed and several students and staff were abducted.

The NSCIA said the latest incident underscored the continuing threat posed by terrorism and demanded an uncompromising national response.

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The Council described the repeated kidnapping and killing of schoolchildren as a “national disgrace” that threatens the country’s future, stressing that such attacks must be brought to an end without delay.

It expressed concern that the latest abduction occurred only weeks after the kidnapping of 42 pupils from Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in the same local government area and the abduction of 49 pupils and their teachers in Oyo State, noting that the victims remain in captivity.

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The Council observed that the attackers exploited Lassa’s market day to infiltrate the community before launching the assault, saying the incident highlighted the need for stronger intelligence gathering, surveillance, inter-agency collaboration and community-based early warning systems.

It also urged governments across the country to adopt technology-driven security measures, citing the Enugu State Government’s artificial intelligence-powered security architecture, which includes a command and control centre, surveillance drones and AI-enabled patrol vehicles.

The NSCIA commended the Armed Forces, particularly troops of Operation HADIN KAI, for their swift deployment of ground and air assets, which led to the rescue of some of the abducted students and teachers.

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However, it insisted that security operations should continue until all those still in captivity are safely rescued and reunited with their families.

The Council also paid tribute to a soldier and a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who lost their lives during the rescue operation, describing their sacrifice as an inspiration in the fight against terrorism.

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Reiterating its long-held position, the NSCIA declared that terrorism has no place in Islam, stating that Boko Haram and ISWAP are enemies of both Islam and humanity whose actions contradict Islamic teachings on the sanctity of life, justice, mercy and the pursuit of knowledge.

The Council extended its condolences to the Borno State Government, the management of Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, the families of the abducted victims and everyone affected by the attack.

It urged the Federal Government and security agencies to relentlessly pursue those responsible, bring them to justice and ensure lasting peace and security across the country.