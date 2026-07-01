Nigerian sprinter Godson Brume has been sentenced to 27 months in prison in the United States after being convicted of illegally possessing a firearm while in the country on a non-immigrant visa. According to a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday, the 23-year-old athlete will…...

Nigerian sprinter Godson Brume has been sentenced to 27 months in prison in the United States after being convicted of illegally possessing a firearm while in the country on a non-immigrant visa.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday, the 23-year-old athlete will also face deportation after completing his prison sentence.

The DOJ disclosed that Brume pleaded guilty to the charge in December 2025 during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick at a federal court.

Under U.S. federal law, non-immigrant visa holders are generally prohibited from possessing firearms unless they qualify for specific exemptions. Brume’s conviction triggered both the custodial sentence and deportation proceedings.

According to a report by The Punch, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana disclosed this in a statement published on its website on Tuesday, noting that Oghenebrume, who was admitted to the United States under a non-immigrant F-1 student visa, is also subject to removal or deportation from the United States upon completion of his sentence.

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“A Nigerian national residing in Baton Rouge was convicted for possession of a firearm by an alien admitted under a non-immigrant visa. He is also subject to removal or deportation from the United States upon completion of his sentence,” the statement partly read.

“Based on the complaint that preceded the indictment, on the night of February 7, 2025, Oghenebrume was in his apartment when an ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his infant child, arrived at the apartment with the baby.

“Oghenebrume, who had been in the apartment with another young woman, went outside, and an argument ensued between him and the mother of his child. During this argument, and while the baby was present, Oghenebrume discharged the firearm,” the statement added.

“Oghenebrume smashed his ex-girlfriend’s phone and took the baby, who had been present throughout the incident. Oghenebrume’s ex-girlfriend then approached the other woman, who was attempting to leave, and asked her for help getting the baby. She agreed to help and was able to get the child from Oghenebrume.

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“When East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the apartment complex, Oghenebrume walked away from them, ignoring their commands, and discarded the Glock model 43X, 9mm pistol into some shrubs.

“Oghenebrume was detained soon thereafter. Deputies spoke to Oghenebrume’s neighbor, who confirmed hearing shots and stated his ears had been ringing,” the statement added.

This incident marks a setback for the young sprinter’s professional career as one of Nigeria’s fastest sprinters with a personal best of 9.90 seconds in the 100m. He previously represented the country as an alternate in the 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics and won silver at the 2023 NCAA Championships as part of the LSU team that set an NCAA record in the 4x100m relay.