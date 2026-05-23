The All Progressives Congress is conducting its presidential primaries across eight thousand, eight hundred and nine wards nationwide ahead of the 2027 general elections....

The All Progressives Congress is conducting its presidential primaries across eight thousand, eight hundred and nine wards nationwide ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In Kogi State, Governor Usman Ododo is serving as the state coordinator and collation officer for the exercise, supervising the conduct of the primaries across the state.

Speaking after monitoring the process at his Upogoro/Odenku Ward and other centres, the governor commended the turnout and the peaceful conduct of party members.

He explained that the exercise was a demonstration of confidence in President Bola Tinubu and the ruling party across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Stakeholders added that the primaries serve as a litmus test that will guarantee the overwhelming performance of the APC in future elections.