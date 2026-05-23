The Zamfara State Police Command has foiled an attempted bandit attack in Tsafe Local Government Area, neutralising one suspect during a gun battle....

The Zamfara State Police Command has foiled an attempted bandit attack in Tsafe Local Government Area, neutralising one suspect during a gun battle.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Command said the incident occurred at about 8:00 a.m. on 22 May 2026, when a group of armed bandits invaded Gidan Fulani Village in the Yandoto area of Tsafe Local Government Area.

According to the police, the attackers, armed with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and AK-47 rifles, stormed the community with the intent to carry out criminal activities.

Police operatives, working alongside local residents, were said to have responded swiftly, engaging the assailants in a gun duel. One of the bandits was killed during the exchange, while others fled into nearby bushes, some believed to have sustained gunshot wounds.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Muhammad Bello, commended the officers and community members for their bravery and professionalism in repelling the attack.

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He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intensifying operations against banditry and other violent crimes across the state.

The police chief also called on residents to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information, urging them to report suspicious activities through the Command’s emergency lines.