n Kebbi State Voting has began for the Presidential primaries with thousands of voter chanting "Sai Tinubu" Raising up thier voting Cards....

In Kebbi State Voting has began for the Presidential primaries with thousands of voter chanting “Sai Tinubu” Raising up thier voting Cards.

Governor Nasir Idris who was at his polling unit along side former State governors , Senator Atiku Bagudu, and Ambassador Saidu Dakin Gari along side other dignitries to have thier vote counted .

The Governors polling units has a total of 5652

The Nassara polling Unit II has 2825

Thereby declaring President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of both polling units.

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Governor Nasir Idris then headed to the Palace of the Emir of Gwandu to seek for Royal blessings and support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Governor thanked the monarch for his support always and for praying endlessly for the Government and Nation at large.