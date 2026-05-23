The conduct of the All Progressives Congress presidential primary is ongoing across the 332 wards in Osun State....

The conduct of the All Progressives Congress presidential primary is ongoing across the 332 wards in Osun State.

The exercise, which commenced at 10 o’clock in the morning, saw party members queue behind their preferred candidate.

At Ward 1, Iragbiji, in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, joined other party faithful to participate in the exercise.

Addressing members shortly after the exercise, Adegboyega Oyetola expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the peaceful conduct of participants, urging them to sustain the tempo.

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The minister said the large turnout of members across the various wards was due to the performance of the President in different sectors of the economy over the last three years.

In Ikire, the APC Governorship candidate for August 15 Governorship election, Bola Oyebamiji joined the party members on the queue to cast his vote for President Bola Tinubu.

At ward 6 in Ilesa West Local Government, the Executive Director, Project Implementation at the Federal Housing Authority, Remi Omowaye joined party faithful to participate in the primary.

The party adopted the direct primary mode to elect its presidential candidate for the 2027 election, while the contest is between President Bola Tinubu and one other aspirant, Stanley Osifo from Edo State.