The Nigerian Army has announced fresh operational successes in the North-East, with troops of Operation Hadin Kai recording the neutralisation of terrorists, rescue of abducted victims, and recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosive devices across multiple locations in the theatre of operations....

The Nigerian Army has announced fresh operational successes in the North-East, with troops of Operation Hadin Kai recording the neutralisation of terrorists, rescue of abducted victims, and recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosive devices across multiple locations in the theatre of operations.

According to a statement, troops operating under Operation Desert Sanity and related missions conducted coordinated offensives in areas including Valle, Ashigashiya, and Gakara, where they made contact with suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters.

https://x.com/HQNigerianArmy/status/2058099022452097057

The terrorists were engaged with superior firepower, resulting in the neutralisation of two insurgents, while others reportedly fled towards the Ngoshe axis. No casualties were recorded among troops.

In a separate encounter along the Bravo Kilo 10 axis, troops neutralised another insurgent and recovered a radio set and a mobile phone.

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The Army also confirmed the rescue of an 8-year-old boy abducted during a March 2026 attack on Ngoshe community.

The child, identified as Abubakar Mublagha, was medically evaluated and reunited with his family after being found during a clearance operation along the Ngoshe–Amuda corridor.

In another development, troops operating around Uvaha, a deserted settlement along the Gwoza–Limankara axis, rescued a 20-year-old man who had been abducted while grazing cattle in Adamawa State.

The victim reportedly escaped after sustained military bombardments targeted terrorist hideouts in the Mandara Mountains.

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Troops further recovered a cache of abandoned weapons and explosive ordnance in the Magza general area, including RPG bombs and mortar shells.

The items were safely handled by Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams.

The statement also disclosed arrests linked to criminal activities in different parts of the theatre, including a suspected collaborator alleged to have ties with terrorist elements, as well as individuals involved in armed robbery, cattle rustling, and related offences.

Recovered items include firearms, suspected illicit substances, charms, cash, and stolen livestock.

The Army said troops across the North-East remain on high alert and continue aggressive operations aimed at denying terrorists and criminal networks freedom of action.

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It added that the Military High Command has commended personnel for their professionalism and resilience, urging them to sustain the momentum in ongoing counter-terrorism operations