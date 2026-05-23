The former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State Mahdi Aliyu Gusau has emerge winner of the Zamfara state Governorship primary election of the African Democratic Congress, ADC....

The former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State Mahdi Aliyu Gusau has emerge winner of the Zamfara state Governorship primary election of the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Mahdi defeated two other candidates who contested for the number one political seat in the state

The former Zamfara deputy Governor won the primary election with 35,665 Votes, followed by Abdul’mutallab Ahmed Mohammed who scored 15,922 and Shehu Ahmed Musa scored 7,642 votes.

The Chairman of the Zamfara Governorship primary election of the ADC, Namadi Musa said the exercise was conducted peacefully, Free and fair across the state.

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Namadi adds that the successful conduct of the State, National Assembly and Governorship primary election’s conducted in a peaceful manner is a testament that the party is now strong and United.

He also commended the party members for supporting the exercise.

On the Senatorial primary election’s, He said winners have also emerged.

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The Candidate for Zamfara North Senatorial District is Shehu Rafi and for the Zamfara West,Atiku Abubakar Saleh While for the central senatorial Zone is Mika’ila.

The results for their primary election’s according to Namadi Musa had since been announced at their various Senatorial Zones.

For the House of representatives, the returning officers says that primary election’s were conducted in the six federal constituencies.

The winners who will fly the ADC flag come 2027 according to the party includes Nura Mohammed for Zurmi/ Shinkafi federal constituency, Bashir Abubakar Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji,

Mohammed Mustapha for Bakura/Maradun federal Constituency.

Others are Umar Faru for Gummi Bukuyyum federal constituency, Isiaka Ibrahim Anka for Anka /Mafara federal constituency and Abubakar Abdullahi for Gusau/Ysafe federal constituency.

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The ADC however noted that it has no candidate for Maru/ Bungudu federal constituency as no person from the area indicated interest to run for the ticket.

Chairman of the ADC In Zamfara state Shehu Maishanu thanked the electorates for the successful cobduct of the primary election’s across the state.

He enjoin members of the ADC to respect authorities and always work towards the victory of the party in future election’s.

The African Democratic Congress, ADC is the second political party to announce winners of its Governorship primary election’s after the ruling All Progressivea Congress, APC.