Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries, polling 166,000 votes....

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries, polling 166,000 votes.

The chairman of the election committee announced that Governor Kefas defeated former Minister of Works, Muazu Jaji, and, having fulfilled the party’s requirements, would fly the APC flag in the 2027 governorship election.

Muazu Jaji polled 4,110 votes across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Governor Kefas secured the APC ticket following the withdrawal of frontline aspirant, David Kente.

He commended party officials for conducting what he described as a smooth and peaceful exercise.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Kefas said the victory was not his alone, but belonged to every member of the party across the state.

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He appreciated the party leadership at all levels for their support and confidence in his leadership, and also thanked the people of Taraba State for their continued trust and cooperation.

The governor further commended his fellow aspirants, noting that democracy provides an opportunity for all voices to be hear