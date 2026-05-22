Former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Jibrilla Bindow, has withdrawn from the governorship contest under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Bindow announced his decision saying the withdrawal was based on personal reasons after what he described as deep reflection and careful consideration. The former governor, however, reaffirmed…...

Former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Jibrilla Bindow, has withdrawn from the governorship contest under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Bindow announced his decision saying the withdrawal was based on personal reasons after what he described as deep reflection and careful consideration.

The former governor, however, reaffirmed his commitment to the ideals, leadership and aspirations of the ADC, stressing that he remains loyal and dedicated to the growth and success of the party in Adamawa State and across the country.

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Similarly, another governorship aspirant in the party, Halilu Ahmed, popularly known as Dujima Adamawa, also announced his withdrawal from the race.

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In a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark.

He described the move as being in the best interest of Adamawa State, while pledging to remain an active member of the ADC committed to the peace, unity and development of the state.

Both politicians called on their supporters to remain calm, peaceful and committed to the progress of the party as political activities continue to gather momentum ahead of the 2027 elections in Adamawa State.