The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its Adamawa Central Senatorial District primary election to Saturday, May 23, 2026. The ruling party announced the development in a statement on Friday, May 22, by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka. Read Also ICYMI: Obafemi Hamzat Emerges Lagos APC Guber Candidate2027: APC…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its Adamawa Central Senatorial District primary election to Saturday, May 23, 2026.

The ruling party announced the development in a statement on Friday, May 22, by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

According to the statement, the party urged aspirants, officials and stakeholders involved in the exercise to comply with all guidelines for the conduct of the primary election.

“The Party urges all aspirants, Party officials, and stakeholders to take note of the new date and ensure strict compliance with all guidelines issued for the conduct of the exercise in order to ensure a transparent, credible and peaceful primary election process,” the statement read.