The Minister of Youth Affairs, Ayo Olawande, has called on party faithful across Ondo State to mobilise and participate actively in the upcoming direct primary election, urging unity ahead of the 2027 general elections in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Speaking in a press interview with journalists, Olawande said…...

The Minister of Youth Affairs, Ayo Olawande, has called on party faithful across Ondo State to mobilise and participate actively in the upcoming direct primary election, urging unity ahead of the 2027 general elections in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking in a press interview with journalists, Olawande said he is committed to working with other party leaders and stakeholders in the state to ensure the re-election of President Tinubu, citing what he described as “visible developmental strides” and increased federal presence in Ondo State.

“The achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu speak for themselves, and Ondo State has been a direct beneficiary of his commitment to national development,” Olawande said.

He highlighted several ongoing federal interventions and infrastructure projects in the state, including the dualisation of the Akure–Ore Road, the Akure–Ado Road project, the establishment of a teaching hospital institution in Akure, and support for the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) Teaching Hospital, among other federal initiatives.

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According to him, these projects reflect the administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure and healthcare delivery in the state.

Olawande also noted what he described as an unprecedented level of federal representation for Ondo State, stating that the state currently has three serving ministers in the Federal Executive Council, alongside additional appointments of indigenes into ambassadorial positions.

“For the first time in our history, Ondo State has three members in the Federal Executive Council. This is unprecedented. It shows the President’s belief in our capacity and our role in building the Nigeria of our dreams,” he said.

The minister maintained that the development underscores the confidence of the Tinubu administration in the state’s political leadership and contributions to national governance.

He further urged party members to turn out in large numbers for the forthcoming direct primary election, describing it as critical to consolidating what he termed the gains of the current administration.

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“We are ready. Ondo State is ready. We will stand united to ensure that the President returns to office to continue the good work he has started,” Olawande affirmed.