A Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced a school proprietor, Benson Arinze, to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old pupil. The development was disclosed in a statement seen on the X handle of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (Lagos…...

A Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced a school proprietor, Benson Arinze, to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old pupil.

The development was disclosed in a statement seen on the X handle of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (Lagos DSVA) on Friday, May 22.

According to the agency, Justice Abiola Soladoye delivered the judgment on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, after finding Arinze guilty of a one-count charge of sexual assault by penetration.

The agency stated that the convict, who owns Nurtured Brooks Nursery and Primary School in Ibeju-Lekki, assaulted the child within the school premises.

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According to the prosecution, “Arinze took advantage of the period the child stayed behind after school to sexually assault her.”

The statement added that the abuse came to light after the victim’s mother observed unusual behaviour and questioned the child.

When confronted, the survivor reportedly disclosed “the repeated sexual abuse she had been subjected to within the school premises.”

The matter was later reported at the Nigeria Police Force’s Elemoro Division by the child’s father.

In her judgment, Justice Soladoye held that the prosecution had successfully proved the case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

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She further ruled that “the evidence adduced by the defence witnesses was merely self-serving and failed to discredit the case of the prosecution.”

The court also ordered that the convict’s name be entered into the Lagos State Sexual Offenders Register in line with Sections 33 and 38 of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, 2021.

The offence, according to the prosecution, contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Lagos DSVA urged members of the public to continue reporting cases of domestic and sexual violence, adding, “Let’s continuously break the culture of silence.”