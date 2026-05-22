A respected matriarch from Jigawa State, Hajiya Barira Usman Ginsau, mother of the APC National Financial Secretary, Ambassador Haruna Ginsau, has passed away at the age of 97. The family says she died after a brief illness at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano, bringing to a close nearly a…...

A respected matriarch from Jigawa State, Hajiya Barira Usman Ginsau, mother of the APC National Financial Secretary, Ambassador Haruna Ginsau, has passed away at the age of 97.

The family says she died after a brief illness at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano, bringing to a close nearly a century of service, sacrifice, and devotion to her family and community.

Hajiya Barira Usman Ginsau passed away on Thursday following a brief illness.

She is survived by nine children and more than one hundred grandchildren, leaving behind a large family that spans generations and communities across Jigawa State and beyond.

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Among her children are the District Head of Kafin Hausa, Alhaji Aliyu Usman Ginsau, and the APC National Financial Secretary, Ambassador Haruna Ginsau, who is also the Sardaunan Hadejia.

Her funeral prayer is scheduled to take place at the Hadejia Central Mosque after Jumu’ah prayers in Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The passing of Hajiya Barira is not only a loss to her immediate family but also to many people who knew her as a source of guidance and inspiration. Her long life reflects the enduring values of family unity, community service, and faith.