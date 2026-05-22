‎The 21st Insurers Committee Meeting was successfully convened in Lagos on Thursday, May 21, 2026. The high-level session brought together the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, alongside key industry operators and stakeholders across the broader financial services ecosystem.…...

‎The 21st Insurers Committee Meeting was successfully convened in Lagos on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The high-level session brought together the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, alongside key industry operators and stakeholders across the broader financial services ecosystem.

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‎The meeting focused on strengthening cross-sector collaboration to build a more resilient, inclusive, and innovation-driven insurance industry in Nigeria.

Deliberations highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships in enhancing portfolio risk sharing, optimizing the insurance value chain, and aligning industry practices with national economic development priorities.

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‎In his opening remarks, the Commissioner reaffirmed NAICOM’s commitment to fostering a robust and policyholder-centric insurance ecosystem.

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He emphasiSed that sustained progress will depend on deeper collaboration among insurers, banks, fintechs, and regulatory institutions, underpinned by forward-looking policy and regulatory frameworks.

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‎The Committee collectively agreed on the need for coordinated and deliberate action to address structural constraints, accelerate innovation, and strengthen consumer trust in the insurance sector.

Particular emphasis was placed on leveraging technology and cross-industry synergies to drive insurance penetration and improve service delivery outcomes nationwide.

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‎On performance and service delivery, the Committee noted NAICOM’s strong standing, currently ranked 1st in the Business Finance & Risk OptimiSation Cluster and 9th overall on the PEBEC Reform Tracker, reflecting continued progress in regulatory efficiency and sectoral reforms.

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