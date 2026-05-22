The Oyo State Police Command has dismissed reports claiming that students, pupils and teachers abducted in Orire Local Government Area of the state had been rescued. The command, in a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, on Friday, May 22, said the victims were still in…...

The Oyo State Police Command has dismissed reports claiming that students, pupils and teachers abducted in Orire Local Government Area of the state had been rescued.

The command, in a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, on Friday, May 22, said the victims were still in captivity, adding that security agencies were intensifying efforts to secure their release and arrest those behind the abduction.

The police urged members of the public to disregard the circulating reports suggesting that the victims had regained freedom, describing the claims as false and misleading.

“The Command hereby debunks the rumour currently circulating that the victims have been rescued,” the statement read.

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According to the police, the spread of unverified information was capable of causing panic, heightening tension and distracting security operatives involved in the ongoing rescue operation.

The command appealed to residents to remain calm and support the efforts of the joint security team, while also advising the public to verify information before sharing it.

It assured residents that updates and verified information regarding the incident would be communicated as developments unfold.