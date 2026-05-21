The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election Committee for Gombe State has declared Dr. Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna as the duly elected governorship candidate of the party for the 2027 general election. Gwamna emerged victorious after polling 247,161 votes to defeat the two other aspirants in the race, former Minister…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election Committee for Gombe State has declared Dr. Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna as the duly elected governorship candidate of the party for the 2027 general election.

Gwamna emerged victorious after polling 247,161 votes to defeat the two other aspirants in the race, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who scored 12,120 votes, and former Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, who polled 11, 612 votes.

Announcing the results after collating the results from the 11 LGAs, the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee, Senator Sani Danladi, said the exercise was conducted peacefully, transparently and in line with the guidelines of the party and provisions of the Electoral Act.

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Senator Danladi commended party members across the state for their orderly conduct and impressive turnout during the direct primary election, describing the process as a clear demonstration of the APC’s strength, unity, and grassroots acceptability in Gombe State.

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The collation process, held at the APC State Secretariat in Gombe, was monitored by INEC officials led by the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Gombe State, Alhaji Umar Mukhtar Gajiram, Electoral observers, Security personnel, the media and senior party officials among others.