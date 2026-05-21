President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for what he described as a landmark breakthrough in dismantling a transnational drug trafficking syndicate operating within Nigeria. The operation led to the arrest of a Nigerian-Mexican drug cartel and the disruption of a sophisticated multi-million-dollar illicit…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for what he described as a landmark breakthrough in dismantling a transnational drug trafficking syndicate operating within Nigeria.

The operation led to the arrest of a Nigerian-Mexican drug cartel and the disruption of a sophisticated multi-million-dollar illicit drug production network valued at over $360 million, following weeks of intelligence-led surveillance and coordinated enforcement actions.

The commendation was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Chairman of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), had earlier announced the successful operation, which involved collaboration with international security partners and led to the arrest of foreign nationals, local collaborators and key drug syndicate leaders.

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President Tinubu praised the agency for what he called “exceptional professionalism, courage, and unwavering commitment” in tackling drug-related crimes.

“This successful operation, which led to the arrest of foreign nationals, local kingpins and other collaborators, as well as the seizure of chemicals and illicit drugs valued at over $360 million, demonstrates exceptional professionalism, courage, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding society from the devastating effects of narcotics,” the President said.

He also commended the operatives involved in the operation for their resilience and dedication, while urging them to sustain the momentum in the fight against drug trafficking.

“I commend the bravery, resilience, and dedication displayed by operatives of the NDLEA throughout this mission. I urge them not to be complacent in confronting the menace of drug trafficking,” he said.

The President warned that West Africa had increasingly become a transit hub for international drug cartels moving cocaine, synthetic drugs and unregulated pharmaceuticals to Europe and North America.

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“West Africa has become a great concern in the global war against narcotics as drug barons turn our region into a transit hub for moving cocaine, synthetic drugs and unregulated pharmaceuticals to Europe and North America,” he stated.

He further stressed that illicit drugs pose both security and social risks, particularly for young people vulnerable to drug abuse and recruitment into criminal networks.

“Drugs not only pose a critical security threat for our region, but they also pose a grave danger to the future of our youth, some of whom have become victims of the trade,” the statement added.

Tinubu called on Nigerians to actively support the fight against drug trafficking by reporting suspicious activities within their communities, saying the responsibility should not rest on security agencies alone.

“I call on all Nigerians to see the fight against illicit drugs not NDLEA’s alone. Everyone has a role to play. We must remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities within our communities to assist security agencies in combating criminal networks,” he said.

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He reaffirmed that the government would not tolerate organised crime, warning that those involved in drug trafficking would face the full weight of the law.

“This landmark success is a strong message that our security agencies will not tolerate organised crime and criminality anywhere in the country, and that those who threaten public safety and national security will face the wrath of the law,” he added.