The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of its governorship primary elections in Bauchi and Kwara states to Friday, May 22, 2026. The party also rescheduled the State House of Assembly primary elections for Maradun I and Maradun II constituencies in Zamfara State to Sunday, May 24, 2026.…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of its governorship primary elections in Bauchi and Kwara states to Friday, May 22, 2026.

The party also rescheduled the State House of Assembly primary elections for Maradun I and Maradun II constituencies in Zamfara State to Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The development was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

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According to the statement, the decision was approved by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) after consultations with relevant stakeholders.

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The APC said the adjustment was part of efforts to ensure a transparent, orderly, peaceful and credible primary election process across the affected states.

“The decision was approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) following consultations with relevant stakeholders and in furtherance of the Party’s commitment to ensuring transparent, orderly, peaceful, and credible primary election process,” the statement read.