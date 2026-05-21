The new Kwara APC Governorship Primary Election Committee has confirmed that the party’s governorship primary election will now hold on Friday. The committee is chaired by former Minister and APC chieftain from Lagos State, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro. Members of the committee held a meeting with governorship aspirants at the APC…...

The new Kwara APC Governorship Primary Election Committee has confirmed that the party’s governorship primary election will now hold on Friday.

The committee is chaired by former Minister and APC chieftain from Lagos State, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

Members of the committee held a meeting with governorship aspirants at the APC Secretariat in Ilorin, where discussions focused on arrangements for the rescheduled primary election.

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The state chapter of the party had earlier suspended the exercise midway through the process on Thursday.

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Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Senator Obanikoro said the primary election was suspended due to logistical challenges.

He, however, assured party members that all necessary arrangements have been concluded for a fresh primary election to hold across the 193 wards of the state on Friday.