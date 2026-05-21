Tension erupted in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo after residents reportedly set ablaze an Ebola treatment centre in Rwampara following a dispute over the body of a man believed to have died from the virus. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, according to a video by Roya News English,…...

Tension erupted in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo after residents reportedly set ablaze an Ebola treatment centre in Rwampara following a dispute over the body of a man believed to have died from the virus.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, according to a video by Roya News English, underscored growing frustration and fear in communities battling the deadly outbreak, as health authorities continue efforts to contain the disease.

Roya News English reports that the violence began after local youths were prevented from retrieving the body of their friend, who was suspected to have died from Ebola.

Authorities overseeing the outbreak have maintained strict burial protocols because bodies of Ebola victims can remain highly infectious and contribute to further transmission during traditional funeral rites.

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However, the restrictions have reportedly generated anger among affected families and communities who are denied the opportunity to conduct customary burials for their loved ones.

Video footage reportedly showed parts of the treatment facility engulfed in flames after the attack.

Health workers in eastern Congo have continued to face difficulties containing the Ebola outbreak due to weak healthcare infrastructure, insecurity and mass displacement caused by armed conflict in the region.

The outbreak has spread for several weeks across communities with limited access to medical facilities, complicating emergency response efforts by health officials.