The Presidency has dismissed as false reports claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu plans to amend the constitution to change Nigeria’s name to the “United States of Nigeria” and abolish Sharia law in the northern region. In a statement on Thursday, the Presidency described the viral report as fake and…...

The Presidency has dismissed as false reports claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu plans to amend the constitution to change Nigeria’s name to the “United States of Nigeria” and abolish Sharia law in the northern region.

In a statement on Thursday, the Presidency described the viral report as fake and accused unnamed politicians of attempting to create tension and destabilise the country ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The statement, signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the report was entirely fabricated and should be disregarded by Nigerians.

“The Presidency wishes to inform Nigerians and state clearly that there is no truth to the viral fake story claiming that President Bola Tinubu seeks to carry out constitutional amendments that will change Nigeria’s name to the United States of Nigeria and abolish Sharia Law in the Northern region, among other claims,” the statement said.

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According to the Presidency, the report, which allegedly relied on anonymous sources, was part of efforts by “desperate politicians” to stir political unrest and create division in the country.

“The story, which cited anonymous sources, is part of the dubious plot by some desperate politicians to create disaffection in our country, stir up a political crisis, and heat the polity ahead of the general elections,” the statement added.

The Presidency also denied claims that the President intended to forward a constitutional amendment bill, allegedly codenamed “Project True Federation,” to the National Assembly before the elections.

“President Tinubu has no plan whatsoever to send any bill code-named Project True Federation to the National Assembly by December 15, a few weeks before the general election,” the statement noted.

It further explained that constitutional amendments in Nigeria follow a rigorous legal and legislative process that cannot be carried out arbitrarily.

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“Under our laws, constitutional changes and amendments are serious business that require legislative scrutiny, oversight and serious debate. The process of amending the constitution is not at the President’s or the National Assembly’s whim. It is a task that requires a 2/3 majority in both chambers of the National Assembly and the concurrence of 24 State Houses of Assembly,” the Presidency stated.

The statement stressed that President Tinubu remains focused on economic reforms and governance rather than political distractions.

“President Tinubu is focused on the arduous task of entrenching and deepening the economic reforms his administration has embarked upon. He is focused on delivering more tangible dividends to Nigerians,” it said.

The Presidency also urged Nigerians to be cautious of fake and divisive information as political activities intensify ahead of the elections.

“Nigerians should be wary of consuming fake and divisive reports, which will proliferate as the nation begins political campaigns, a prelude to the general elections in January 2026,” the statement added.