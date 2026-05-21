President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that powerful interests affected by his economic reforms are wishing him dead, following the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rates. The President made the remark through a former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, who represented him at the launch of “The…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that powerful interests affected by his economic reforms are wishing him dead, following the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rates.

The President made the remark through a former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, who represented him at the launch of “The NADECO Story”, a book authored by Ayo Opadokun, alongside an awards ceremony honouring pro-democracy actors.

The event, held in Lagos, celebrated the role of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in Nigeria’s democratic struggle between 1994 and 1998.

According to Osoba, Tinubu said individuals who benefitted from multiple exchange rate regimes and fuel subsidy payments are displeased with the reforms and are attempting to destabilise the country.

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He quoted the President as saying those engaged in “round-tripping” would “wish him dead at any time”, but stressed that Tinubu remains determined to restructure the economy regardless of the pressure.

On the economy, the President noted that the gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates has significantly narrowed, with the naira stabilising around ₦1,380 to the dollar. He added that he would avoid policies that could cause sudden appreciation of the currency in a way that disrupts existing market positions.

Tinubu also identified the economy and security as the immediate priorities of his administration, warning that insecurity is gradually spreading into the South-West region.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey, the President commended NADECO members for their sacrifices, stating that their efforts were instrumental to the country’s return to civilian rule.

He further expressed gratitude to the group, noting that he would not have attained the presidency without their support, and pledged improved performance if given a second term in office.

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Dignitaries at the event included Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, legal practitioner Olisa Agbakoba, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rasheed Ladoja, among others.