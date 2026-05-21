Stakeholders and observers have expressed satisfaction with what they described as a peaceful and rancour-free conduct of the ongoing All Progressives Congress gubernatorial primary election in Oyo state....

Stakeholders and observers have expressed satisfaction with what they described as a peaceful and rancour-free conduct of the ongoing All Progressives Congress gubernatorial primary election in Oyo state.

Some wards commenced the election as early as 8 a.m., while others started a bit later, with party members queuing to indicate their preferred candidates.

TVC News monitored some wards in Oyo town, where party faithful turned out in large numbers to vote for their preferred candidates.

At Ward 10, Pakoyi/Idode, Oyo town, members came out massively. The same was observed at Ward 1, Oke Afin/Obagbori, Oyo town.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Ward 3, Ibadan North, there was also a large turnout of voters who queued behind their preferred candidates. Election observers and party stakeholders have called on party members to embrace unity and work together in the interest of the party after the primary election.