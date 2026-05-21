The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State has announced that a bye-election to fill the vacant Rivers South-East Senatorial seat will be held on 20 June 2026....

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State has announced that a bye-election to fill the vacant Rivers South-East Senatorial seat will be held on 20 June 2026.

The Commission disclosed that the vacancy followed the death of the lawmaker who represented the district, Barinada Mpigi.

INEC stated that preparations are underway to ensure a smooth and credible electoral process, urging political parties and stakeholders to comply with established guidelines.

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The Rivers South-East Senatorial District is expected to witness political activities in the coming weeks as parties mobilise ahead of the poll to fill the vacant seat in the National Assembly.