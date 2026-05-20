National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, says the ongoing APC primary elections across the country have remained largely competitive and peaceful, reflecting what he describes as the party’s growing grassroots acceptance nationwide....

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, says the ongoing APC primary elections across the country have remained largely competitive and peaceful, reflecting what he describes as the party’s growing grassroots acceptance nationwide.

The APC chairman says the level of participation in the primaries demonstrates increasing public interest in governance through the ruling party’s platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

Professor Yilwatda also defended the party’s adoption of consensus arrangements in some states, insisting that the APC guidelines on consensus candidacy are clear and voluntary.

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He says there are no confirmed complaints of aspirants being forced into consensus against their wishes, adding that the party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms are already addressing emerging disputes from the primaries.

The APC chairman expressed confidence that the party will overcome its internal disagreements and emerge stronger ahead of the 2027 elections.

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He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as strong leadership and support for the party’s democratic processes.