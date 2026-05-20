Political realignments continue to shape the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial primary in Adamawa State ahead of tomorrow’s exercise....

Political realignments continue to shape the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial primary in Adamawa State ahead of tomorrow’s exercise.

A leading governorship aspirant in the state, Chief Joel Madaki, has stepped down for Abdulrahman Bashir Haske

Addressing a press conference in Yola, Madaki, a former state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, said his decision was based on the overall interest of the state.

In his remarks, Haske thanked Madaki for the endorsement and promised to run an inclusive government if elected.

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He also called for transparent primaries and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for creating an enabling environment for all party aspirants.