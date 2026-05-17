The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has called on global stakeholders to participate in the 2026 International Civil Service Conference (ICSC), describing it as a critical platform for driving reforms and strengthening collaboration across public sector institutions. Speaking ahead of the conference, Walson-Jack…...

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has called on global stakeholders to participate in the 2026 International Civil Service Conference (ICSC), describing it as a critical platform for driving reforms and strengthening collaboration across public sector institutions.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Walson-Jack said the 2026 edition would build on the success of the maiden event held in 2025, with a broader ambition to deepen institutional resilience and promote transformative governance across Africa and beyond.

The second edition of the conference is scheduled to take place from 20 to 21 May 2026 at Eagle Square.

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According to the HCSF, this year’s theme, “Reforms, Resilience and Results,” aligns with ongoing efforts to reposition the Nigerian Federal Civil Service into a more efficient, technology-driven and citizen-focused institution.

She noted that the conference would bring together Heads of Civil Service, policymakers, development partners, academics, and private sector leaders to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships and explore innovative solutions to governance and service delivery challenges.

Walson-Jack disclosed that over 200 exhibition booths would be featured at the event, showcasing reforms and innovations from Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), alongside contributions from private sector organisations supporting national development and digital transformation.

Participants are also expected to engage in plenary sessions, eight strategic discussion stages and three executive roundtables, focusing on leadership priorities, workforce modernisation, digital transformation and sustainable governance reforms.

A key highlight of the conference will be its official declaration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

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Reflecting on progress since the inaugural conference, the HCSF identified the transition to a fully paperless civil service in December 2025 as a major milestone. She said the deployment of the Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) has enhanced efficiency, transparency, accountability and collaboration across government institutions.

She also pointed to the growing impact of the Federal Government’s AI-powered assistant, Service-Wise GPT, which has recorded over 50,000 user interactions, underscoring the role of digital innovation in improving service delivery.

Walson-Jack encouraged both physical and virtual participants to leverage the conference to learn from global best practices, build strategic partnerships and implement reforms within their respective institutions.

She added that the hybrid format of the conference would enable broader international participation, urging interested participants to register through the official conference portal.

The HCSF expressed confidence that ICSC 2026 would serve as a landmark event in advancing a resilient, innovative and results-oriented public service, while reinforcing ongoing reform efforts within Nigeria and across the global public sector.