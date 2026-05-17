Four serving members of the House of Representatives from Jigawa State will not return to the National Assembly after losing out in the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections. The political upset affects long-serving lawmakers, including Honorable Sa’idu Yusuf of the Jahun/Miga Federal Constituency,…...

Four serving members of the House of Representatives from Jigawa State will not return to the National Assembly after losing out in the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The political upset affects long-serving lawmakers, including Honorable Sa’idu Yusuf of the Jahun/Miga Federal Constituency, who has spent sixteen years in the National Assembly.

Others are Honorable Usman Ibrahim of Hadejia, Auyo, and Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency, Honorable Sa’adu Wada of Ringim/Taura, and Honorable Muhammad Muktar of Kazaure, Gwiwa, Roni, and Yankwashi Federal Constituency.

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The four lawmakers did not participate in Saturday’s direct primaries after failing to secure the backing of party stakeholders in their constituencies.

Instead, the party leadership and delegates rallied behind new aspirants in what many political observers describe as a major generational shift within the APC in Jigawa State.

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The primaries were conducted across the state’s 287 political wards with large turnout of party members who queued to elect candidates for the eleven federal constituencies.

Out of the eleven constituencies, eight candidates emerged through affirmation, while three secured victory through direct primary elections.

The outcome of the exercise saw Honorable Aliyu Hussaini Usman emerge winner for Hadejia, Auyo, and Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency, while Honorable Yusha’u Mohammed clinched the Ringim/Taura ticket.

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In Jahun and Miga, Honorable Umar Imam secured the APC ticket through affirmation.

Other winners include Honorable Ahmad Rufa’i Zakari for Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwa, and Yankwashi Federal Constituency, and Honorable Nazifi Sani Fulawa for Gumel, Maigatari, Sule Tankarkar, and Gagarawa Federal Constituency.

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The development also signals increasing political competition within Jigawa APC, as younger aspirants and new political figures continue to gain influence across the state.

In Jigawa State, party supporters now shift attention to the next phase of campaigns as the race toward 2027 gradually gathers momentum.