Some serving members of the House of Representatives have reportedly lost out in the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary elections held across parts of Benue State. In Konshisha Local Government Area, Livinus Tsar, said to be the preferred candidate of Governor Hyacinth Alia, recorded a landslide victory…...

Some serving members of the House of Representatives have reportedly lost out in the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary elections held across parts of Benue State.

In Konshisha Local Government Area, Livinus Tsar, said to be the preferred candidate of Governor Hyacinth Alia, recorded a landslide victory over incumbent lawmaker, Sesoo Ikpagher, an ally of the SGF. Sen. Akume. .

Results from Mbavaa Ward in Konshisha LGA showed that Livinus Tsar polled 1,542 votes, while Sesoo Ikpagher secured only five votes.

Another result sheet from the APC Federal Constituency primary election in Konshisha indicated that Livinus Tsar scored 9,261 votes to emerge ahead of Sesoo Ikpagher, who polled 473 votes.

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Other aspirants in the contest recorded significantly lower figures.

Similarly, in Makurdi Federal Constituency, Ikper Terfa Christopher emerged dominant in one of the wards with 1,802 votes, while other contenders secured marginal votes.

In Gwer Federal Constituency, results from some wards also suggested setbacks for another serving House of Representatives member and Akume loyalist, Asema Achado.

In Mbabur Ward, Nongo polled 988 votes against Mister Achado’s two votes, while Usar got 11 votes.

At Mbasombo Ward, Terhemba Nongo secured 732 votes, while Asema Achado polled 53 votes.

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In Ikwe Ward, Terhemba Nongo got 668 votes, while Asema Achado recorded 59 votes.

Meanwhile, tensions reportedly trailed the APC primary election in Oju/Obi Federal Constituency, with fears of parallel declarations of winners from rival political camps.

In Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency, Ikper Terfa Christopher also emerged dominant in one of the wards with 1,802 votes, while other contenders recorded marginal figures.

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Tension also trailed the APC primary election in Oju/Obi Federal Constituency, where fears emerged over possible parallel declarations of winners by rival camps within the party.

In Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, the exercise was marred by protests following the alleged disappearance of the three local government APC chairmen from Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo with the election results.

In Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, Regina Akume, wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, emerged winner after her opponent reportedly stepped down from the race.

Primary election winners includes

Buruku Federal Constituency — Alex Adding

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Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency — Regina Akume

Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency — Orwough Maurice

Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency — Terhemba Nongo

Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency — Kohol Iornem

Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency — Solomon Wombo

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Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency — Livinus Tsar

Despite the outcomes, loyalists of the SGF were reportedly insisting on the return of sitting lawmakers, arguing that the arrangement aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s alleged directive on continuity for National Assembly members.