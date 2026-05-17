The Committee overseeing the Oyo State primaries has cleared five aspirants to contest for senatorial seats in the state. According to a list currently circulating online, the cleared aspirants include lawmaker representing Ido/Ibarapa East Federal Constituency, Remi Oseni, serving Oyo Central Senator Yunus Akintunde, as well as Gbenga Adegbola, Adeolu…...

The Committee overseeing the Oyo State primaries has cleared five aspirants to contest for senatorial seats in the state.

According to a list currently circulating online, the cleared aspirants include lawmaker representing Ido/Ibarapa East Federal Constituency, Remi Oseni, serving Oyo Central Senator Yunus Akintunde, as well as Gbenga Adegbola, Adeolu Akande and Hannah Ogunesan.

The document also indicated that seven aspirants were not cleared, including Wasiu Ajimobi and Kolapo Kola-Daisi, who is an in-law to the late former Governor of Oyo State.

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Meanwhile, Chairman of the Primaries Committee in Oyo State, Mojeed Alabi, had earlier confirmed during a press briefing that some aspirants were cleared while others were disqualified, although he did not disclose the identities of those affected.