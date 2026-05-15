The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shuaibu, has donated 400 bags of fertiliser to farmers in Maru Local Government Area as part of efforts to boost food production and strengthen civil-military relations in the region. The donation, facilitated through the Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA,…...

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shuaibu, has donated 400 bags of fertiliser to farmers in Maru Local Government Area as part of efforts to boost food production and strengthen civil-military relations in the region.

The donation, facilitated through the Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, was presented on Thursday at the palace of the Emir of Maru in Zamfara State. The event drew government officials, military personnel, traditional leaders and members of the local community.

The initiative is aimed at supporting farmers ahead of the 2026 farming season, particularly in communities affected by insecurity, while also improving livelihoods and agricultural output.

Speaking at the event, the Theatre Commander, Major General Warrah Idris, who was represented by the Deputy Theatre Commander, Air Vice Marshal Usman Abdullahi, said the intervention reflects the Armed Forces’ commitment to restoring peace and rebuilding trust in troubled communities.

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He reaffirmed the determination of security agencies to sustain operations against terrorism and criminality across the North West, urging residents to support security efforts by providing timely and credible information.

In his remarks, the Vice Chairman of Maru Local Government Area, Honourable Laminu Dansadau, described the gesture as both timely and impactful, noting that it would enhance local agricultural productivity and economic stability.

Also speaking, the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Gado Maigari, expressed appreciation to the Army Chief for the intervention and assured that the fertiliser would be distributed fairly to genuine farmers across the emirate.

The event featured the symbolic distribution of fertiliser to selected beneficiaries, presentation of souvenirs and group photographs.