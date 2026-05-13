The family of late Alexx Ekubo has confirmed his demise, revealing that he died from complications related to kidney cancer. In a statement posted on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, the family announced his passing, disclosing that after a brief medical battle, he died at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising…...

The family of late Alexx Ekubo has confirmed his demise, revealing that he died from complications related to kidney cancer.

In a statement posted on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, the family announced his passing, disclosing that after a brief medical battle, he died at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

The statement reads, “From the Family of Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Son, Brother, and Friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke.

“After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.”

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The family noted that the deceased went through the difficult journey with remarkable strength and hope, and had intended to share his testimony with the world.

The family appeals to fans and well-wishers for privacy and prayers, adding that further details regarding his funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. The statement added, “Throughout this difficult journey, he bore his pain with remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope, believing that one day his testimony would be shared with the world. “During this deeply painful time, we humbly ask for privacy and prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul, and for all who mourn this immense loss. Further details regarding funeral arrangements and other family matters will be communicated in due course.” “We sincerely thank everyone for the love, support, prayers, and understanding extended to the family throughout this period,” the statement concluded. Metastatic kidney cancer, also known as stage 4 kidney cancer or stage 4 renal cell carcinoma (RCC), is the most advanced form of kidney cancer in adults. ADVERTISEMENT According to American Cancer society, every male have high tendency of getting kidney cancer, noting that this might be because men are more likely to smoke and historically have been more likely to be exposed to cancer-causing chemicals at work. RCC is about twice as common in men as in women. This might be because men are more likely to smoke and historically have been more likely to be exposed to cancer-causing chemicals at work. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, kidney cancer is the 14th most common cancer worldwide. It is the 10th most common cancer in men and the 13th most common cancer in women.

Below are 10 important things to know about this condition:

1. Kidney cancer and deadly statistics

According to the World Cancer Research Fund there were 434,840 new cases of kidney cancer and 155,953 deaths in 2022.

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According to the American Cancer Society, the lifetime risk of developing kidney cancer in men is about 1 in 45, while for women, it is about 1 in 75, although each person’s risk can be affected by factors like smoking, age, or family history.

Kidney cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the kidneys. It happens when cells in one or both kidneys grow out of control and form a tumour.

It can spread from the original tumour to other parts of the body.

2. “Metastatic” means it has spread

When kidney cancer reaches stage 4, it has spread (metastasised) beyond the kidney to distant sites such as the lungs (most common), bones, liver, brain, or other organs.

This makes it far more difficult to treat than early-stage (I to III) disease confined to the kidney.

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3. Symptoms often appear late

Early kidney cancer frequently produces no noticeable symptoms. By the time it becomes metastatic, common signs can include blood in the urine (haematuria), persistent back or side pain, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, fever, loss of appetite, anaemia, or a lump in the abdomen or side.

4. Risk factors

Major risk factors include smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, long-term use of certain pain medications, family history, and certain genetic conditions.

It occurs more frequently in men and typically around age 60–65, though it can affect younger adults.

5. Major Causes

Smoking, Excess body weight, High blood pressure, Family history of kidney cancer, Workplace exposure to certain chemicals, Being male, Race and ethnicity, Certain pain medicines, Advanced kidney disease, Genetic and hereditary risk factors

6. It is often diagnosed at an advanced stage

According to studies, roughly one-third of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) cases already have metastatic disease at the time of diagnosis.

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This contributes to its challenging prognosis compared to many other cancers.

7. Survival rates are lower but improving

The five-year relative survival rate for distant (metastatic) kidney cancer is approximately 15–19%, according to recent SEER data from the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute.

Median survival has historically been 6–12 months without modern therapies, though outcomes vary widely depending on treatment response and disease spread.

8. Treatment has advanced significantly

Options for metastatic disease include targeted therapies (such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors), immunotherapy (often a first-line treatment), surgery to remove the primary tumour or isolated metastases in select cases, radiation, and palliative care for symptom management. Combination therapies have improved outcomes in recent years.

9. Early detection dramatically improves outcomes

When detected early and confined to the kidney, the five-year survival rate exceeds 90%, underscoring the importance of prompt medical attention for symptoms such as blood in urine or persistent back pain.

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10. It can be unpredictable in progression

Some patients experience rapid decline, while others respond well to treatment and live for years. Prognosis depends on factors such as the number of metastatic sites, overall health status, and tumour biology.

11. Awareness and prevention matter

Maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking, controlling blood pressure, and seeking medical attention for warning signs can reduce risk.

12. Sickle cell trait and disease

According to American Cancer society, some people inherit a change in a gene that codes for hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that helps them carry oxygen. People who inherit this gene change from one parent have sickle cell trait (SCT), but usually don’t have obvious symptoms from it. People who inherit gene changes from both parents have sickle cell disease (SCD).

People with either SCT or SCD have an increased risk of renal medullary carcinoma (RMC). This rare subtype of RCC most often occurs in younger people, tends to grow quickly, and can be hard to treat.

The increased risk of RMC is thought to be caused by changes in the SMARCB1 gene.