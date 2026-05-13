The family of late Alexx Ekubo has confirmed his demise, revealing that he died from complications related to kidney cancer. In a statement posted on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, the family announced his passing, disclosing that after a brief medical battle, he died at Evercare Hospital due to…...

The family of late Alexx Ekubo has confirmed his demise, revealing that he died from complications related to kidney cancer.

In a statement posted on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, the family announced his passing, disclosing that after a brief medical battle, he died at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

The statement reads, “From the Family of Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Son, Brother, and Friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke.

“After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.”

The family noted that the deceased went through the difficult journey with remarkable strength and hope, and had intended to share his testimony with the world.

The family appeals to fans and well-wishers for privacy and prayers, adding that further details regarding his funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

The statement added, “Throughout this difficult journey, he bore his pain with remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope, believing that one day his testimony would be shared with the world.

“During this deeply painful time, we humbly ask for privacy and prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul, and for all who mourn this immense loss. Further details regarding funeral arrangements and other family matters will be communicated in due course.”

“We sincerely thank everyone for the love, support, prayers, and understanding extended to the family throughout this period,” the statement concluded.