Tributes have flooded Alexx Ekubo’s official Instagram page following reports of his demise on Tuesday, as the development left colleagues and fans in shock. Ekubo’s death was confirmed by talent management Sam Olatunji. Fellow actor Godwin Nnadiekwe also shared an emotional message on Instagram indicating that the 40-year-old actor had…...

Tributes have flooded Alexx Ekubo’s official Instagram page following reports of his demise on Tuesday, as the development left colleagues and fans in shock.

Ekubo’s death was confirmed by talent management Sam Olatunji.

Fellow actor Godwin Nnadiekwe also shared an emotional message on Instagram indicating that the 40-year-old actor had passed away.

In the post, Nnadiekwe expressed shock over his death, saying, “I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I’m lost for words because this wasn’t the plan, Alex Ekubo.”

He further added, “To think you already prepared your will — it’s a heartbreak I can’t quite describe. Rest well, my friend.”

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According to reports, he died at a hospital in Lagos after battling cancer.

Alexx Ekubo’s last Instagram post was made on December 30, 2024, nearly two years before the reported news of his death.

Since confirmation of his death, fans have trooped to his page to express their grief and condolences, while others revisited his posts to observe his mood before his reported illness.

Some fans reacted, saying they had waited nearly two years to see a new post from Alexx Ekubo, while others pointed to his bio, which carried the self-description, “Human Being.”

Some fans also raised concerns about Instagram’s algorithm, saying it now frequently brings photos and tribute posts about Alexx Ekubo to their timelines, noting that news of his demise would linger in their memories.

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Brownskin_onomee wrote, “After waiting for your comeback for 2 years, this is what we get!?💔😭 Death is cruel, and we can’t even question God; it’s so unreal that we won’t get to see you in new movies on screen. This is truly heartbreaking 💔It is well, Go well, our beloved TV star 🕊️😭 it is well..

idamaofficial wrote, “ He took out all the accolades on his bio … and just put ‘Human Being ‘… that’s the message he left the world with, because at the end of it all, that’s all we are. Rest well, Ikuku🕊️”

manlikeviola wrote, “ This post na since 2024 o none of Una come here to say hi why he no da alone but RIP full everywhere 😭 just know this and know peace ✌🏾 NO MATTER WHO U THINK YOU’RE TO PEOPLE OR SOCIETY, IF U DIE TODAY THE WORLD WILL MOVE ON WITH OR WITHOUT U”

ceejay_freshguy wrote, “ Instagram na now you dey carry him come my fyp?”

“ Is this the comeback you promised 🤦🏽‍♀️ehh ehh Alexx Ekubo ahh😭💔💔💔”, valor_valor0 asked.

“ RIP Alex, in your next life, you’ll live long in good health on God🙏 go well, man,” jenniferamanda7427 prayed.

“ Sweet soul💔💔💔💔. The baby in him is so obvious. We can’t ask God why. Keep resting, champion,” also pretty. viviangold prayed.

“ Good, you didn’t let people visit, like all your sick pictures will be all over the internet. How many people really, honestly and genuinely care? RIP Alex!” nestergin asked.

hajakadijajakitay wrote, “ Somebody I was crushing on just vanished just like that omg😭😭”

“ Is this a prank? He didn’t even look sick in anyway talk less of having symptoms of liver issues,” funky4lyfe313 questioned.

ada_bekeeeh, “ I chose to celebrate you, Alex. You are loved and celebrated. You are King and Blessed. God loves you”

gifancy_everything wrote,” This is not the comeback I wished for. We all waited. We all waited for a surprise comeback into social media, into the movie industry. This is not how to surprise us, Alexx Ekubo, 😭😭😭😭”

i_am_shalia wrote, “ I remember when Alex and his friends used to call themselves ‘Choplifegeng. ‘ I started using it with my friends too. 😭🥹Alex, Ogbonna and Yomi. I will always love that trio. It is well. I’m hurt.”

chartingqueen wrote, “ Dang this hit so hard, couldn’t sleep 😭😭😭😭🕊️🕊️💔💔. Life is indeed a journey”

tessywinks wrote, “ The part where he said in his next life, 😭😭💔💔God judge him with meet 🙏”

ositaogabu wrote, “ He knew deep down in his heart that time is up and decided to keep us smiling on his legacy. Life is too short to live in hate, lean to forgive, be kind to everyone, let your heart be full of love, rest on Alex always in our hearts 🕊️🕊️🕊️💔💔💔”