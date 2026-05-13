The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed reports of civilian casualties and disputed casualty figures following a recent military operation in Zamfara State, describing them as misleading and unverified. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DHQ said the air-land operation was carried out on May 10, 2026, by troops of…...

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed reports of civilian casualties and disputed casualty figures following a recent military operation in Zamfara State, describing them as misleading and unverified.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DHQ said the air-land operation was carried out on May 10, 2026, by troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, targeting what it described as a high-level gathering of bandit ring leaders in Tumfa village, Shinkafi Local Government Area.

According to the military, the location had been identified through multi-source human intelligence as a coordination hub for planned attacks against communities in the North-West.

The DHQ explained that the operation involved an air interdiction strike, noting that such missions do not allow for immediate and precise casualty assessment on the ground.

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It therefore cautioned against reliance on figures circulating in the media, including those attributed to local and international outlets, insisting that such numbers remain speculative.

“The official position remains that several terrorists were neutralised, as confirmed by a Battle Damage Assessment conducted after the strike,” the statement said.

On allegations of civilian casualties, the military said there was no credible or substantiated evidence to support such claims.

It maintained that the target was a confirmed террорист structure occupied by armed non-state actors posing a direct threat to civilians.

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The DHQ also criticised what it described as attempts by some groups, including international human rights organisations, to rely on unverified sources and social media reports.

It reiterated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria operates under strict Rules of Engagement and in line with International Humanitarian Law, emphasising that civilians are never deliberately targeted.

The military added that ground troops are continuing clearance and exploitation operations in the area and urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate information.

It assured that any confirmed incidents involving civilian casualties would be transparently communicated in line with military guidelines.