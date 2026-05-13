Celebrity fashion designer Victoria James, popularly known as Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, have announced the arrival of their first child, Eliana. The development was disclosed in a post by Veekee James via her official Instagram page, revealing that the child was born on May 2, 2026. Veekee…...

Celebrity fashion designer Victoria James, popularly known as Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, have announced the arrival of their first child, Eliana.

The development was disclosed in a post by Veekee James via her official Instagram page, revealing that the child was born on May 2, 2026.

Veekee James wrote, “She’s Here. #elianaatere. 02-May-26. Eliana Adeife Atere.”

The designer further explained the meaning behind her child’s first name, saying, “She wrote, ‘EL (God) and ANA (He has answered), signifying ‘My God has answered.”

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“1 Samuel 1:27 – ‘For this child I prayed; and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of him.’”

Reacting to the announcement, Media entrepreneur Mo Abudu wrote, “Congratulations, my darling, we give God all glory, she is beautiful.” Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa, popularly known as enioluwaofficial, wrote, “Oluwa seunnnnn!🥹❤️ For our God is always good!” ADVERTISEMENT Taomaa wrote, “God bless her ❤️❤️ Congratulations Mummy and Daddy” Content creator Folagade Banks wrote, “Congratulations Oremii, we are so happy !! Enitojokosibiikokoogaogo is here! Oluwasheun! Veekee, strong woman!!”