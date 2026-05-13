Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja has sentenced the convicted former Minister of Power Saleh Mamman to 75 years imprisonment. Justice Omotosho sentenced the convict on each count and ordered that the sentences would run consecutively. Adding together, the sentences amounted to 75 years. Justice Omotosho ordered…...

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja has sentenced the convicted former Minister of Power Saleh Mamman to 75 years imprisonment.

Justice Omotosho sentenced the convict on each count and ordered that the sentences would run consecutively.

Adding together, the sentences amounted to 75 years.

Justice Omotosho ordered that the sentence will start to run from the day, the convict is arrested.

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Every security agency including Interpol ordered to arrest the convict wherever he is seen.

Monies recovered from him as well as the properties, will be forfeited to the federal government and the convict is ordered to pay the difference left in the N22billion meant for the Mabilla and Zungeru hydroelectric power project.