From Equatorial Guinea to Tanzania, from Accra to Addis Ababa, and now, from Nairobi to Kigali, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with sartorial elegance and swashbuckling confidence, is traversing Africa preaching Nigeria’s reform story to the world. While the echoes of President Tinubu’s economic reforms have since reverberated across every nook…...

From Equatorial Guinea to Tanzania, from Accra to Addis Ababa, and now, from Nairobi to Kigali, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with sartorial elegance and swashbuckling confidence, is traversing Africa preaching Nigeria’s reform story to the world.

While the echoes of President Tinubu’s economic reforms have since reverberated across every nook and cranny of Africa, he now personally berths in Kigali to make perhaps, the most important and compelling pitch of his Presidency — an investor proposition of promise and a full blown business case of opportunity.

The message is simple: Nigeria remains one of the most profitable investment destinations on earth.

It is one of the few places globally where return on investment in properly scaled businesses can rise up to 600 percent post-startup. In several sectors, investors have recorded growth trajectories far beyond what conventional business planning models projected at entry point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most global feasibility and business planning tools project returns in the region of 20–25% over time. Nigeria, however, has repeatedly defied those assumptions because of one defining factor: scale.

Scale of population. Scale of unmet demand. Scale of consumption.Scale of expansion and now, scale of reform.

Nothing prepared MTN Group for the scale of market dominance and profitability it would eventually achieve after entering Nigeria in 2001. Business projections may have anticipated bold performance, but the Nigerian market delivered returns and growth levels far beyond initial expectations.

What began as a calculated expansion into an emerging market rapidly transformed into one of the company’s most profitable operations anywhere in the world. In only a few years, the margins, subscriber growth, and revenue explosion fundamentally altered MTN’s continental growth trajectory.

Today, MTN Nigeria generates trillions of naira in annual revenue and remains one of the most valuable companies on the Nigerian Exchange, underscoring the sheer commercial depth of the Nigerian market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, French owned MultiChoice, now promoters of DStv, may have projected cautious subscriber growth and conservative margins when entering the Nigerian market. Instead, Nigeria became one of the company’s strongest commercial bases, powered by population scale, aspirational consumption, urban expansion, and the sheer dynamism of Nigerian demand.

That is the paradox called Nigeria.

Its challenges are visible, sometimes loud, sometimes exaggerated. But beneath them lies one of the deepest consumer markets in the world, a fiercely entrepreneurial population, expanding infrastructure opportunities, vast mineral deposits, a growing technology ecosystem, and unmatched demographic energy on the African continent.

This is the story President Tinubu now takes to Africa CEO Forum 2026.

And this is why Kigali matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Africa CEO Forum is not merely another conference. It is a marketplace of capital, influence, partnerships, and continental strategy. Over 2,000 chief executives, investors, financiers, policymakers, sovereign wealth managers, industrialists, and multinational decision-makers will gather under one roof to discuss where Africa’s future growth will emerge from.

Nigeria intends to ensure that its name sits at the center of that conversation.

The administration understands that reforms are not enough if they are not properly communicated to capital. Investors do not merely invest in policies; they invest in confidence, clarity, direction, predictability, and leadership resolve.

This is why Nigeria’s current continental engagement strategy is deliberate.

Fuel subsidy reforms, exchange rate liberalization, tax modernization, infrastructure concessions, power sector restructuring, gas commercialization, digital economy expansion, and efforts at restoring macroeconomic credibility are now being woven into a broader continental narrative: that Nigeria is repositioning itself as Africa’s foremost large-scale investment frontier.

ADVERTISEMENT

And despite the turbulence associated with reform transitions, global investors are watching carefully.

They understand something many critics often overlook: the greatest investment opportunities are often created during periods of structural transition. Nigeria, with its strategic geography, youthful population, expanding urban centers, natural resource base, and continental trade advantage under AfCFTA, sits at the center of that possibility.

Kigali therefore becomes more than a diplomatic stop. It is a launch pad. President Tinubu designed and holds the pitch deck and he must deliver the Nigerian pitch.

Kigali s a continental investment roadshow. A confidence- building exercise. A strategic engagement with African and global capital.

And in many ways, it represents the culmination of a broader continental economic outreach strategy President Tinubu has pursued since assuming office.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2024, he was in Equatorial Guinea advancing bilateral oil and gas cooperation and deepening strategic energy commitments. In January 2025, he was in Tanzania for the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit, engaging continental stakeholders on energy access, infrastructure, and Africa’s long-term development financing needs.

But Kigali is different.

In Kigali, Nigeria is not merely discussing energy partnerships or regional cooperation frameworks.

Nigeria is making its sovereign business case to the rest of Africa.

It is telling investors that the reforms are underway, the fundamentals are correcting, infrastructure gaps are creating massive investment opportunities, and the country is positioning itself for long-term competitiveness and profitability.

ADVERTISEMENT

The message from President Tinubu’s engagement across the continent is therefore becoming unmistakably clear: Nigeria is no longer content with simply being Africa’s largest market by population. It intends to become Africa’s most compelling destination for investment, enterprise, industrial expansion, and scalable profitability.

And that argument is not being made theoretically. It is backed by history.

Fintech Unicorns are rising, telecoms companies entered Nigeria and built some of their largest operations here. Energy firms are scaling faster in Nigeria than in many mature markets. Consumer brands continue to find one of their largest African customer bases within Nigeria’s borders.

Agro allied enterprises, housing, logistics, mining, manufacturing, digital services, and infrastructure still contain enormous untapped commercial opportunities.

The reality is that few places in the world still combine massive population scale, rising consumer demand, resource abundance, entrepreneurial energy, and expansion potential the way Nigeria does.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is the real significance of Kigali.

And in rooms filled with CEOs, sovereign funds, institutional investors, development finance leaders, and multinational executives, Nigeria’s pitch will be unmistakable: the promise is unmatchable, the risks are mitigable, the reforms are difficult, but the upside remains extraordinary. And the Reformer in chief is still at work.

– Mr. Sunday Dare is the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications to President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria.